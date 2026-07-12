Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
8h

The entire climate debate reminds me of my Mom warning me that if I sit too close to the television, I will ruin my eyesight.

Except that if it doesn’t, you still shouldn’t sit in front of the television; you know, just because.

Reply
Share
John Wood's avatar
John Wood
4h

How high can they keep piling it ?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture