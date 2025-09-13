You don't need to see those EV numbers
Another major state-subsidized EV venture just collapsed in Canada. Even the government propagandist CBC admits that “Quebec declares Northvolt battery plant partnership dead, loses $270M investment/ Minister had earlier said Northvolt bankruptcy wouldn’t affect Quebec plant”. And of course no one will lose their job, or indeed face any punishment, for …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.