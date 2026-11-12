Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
6h

This is very discouraging that these jokers got garbage papers published in "peer reviewed" publications It is very encouraging that Pielke Jr. caught them and called them out. We need dozens of guys like him (and you, John) to restore actual scientific integrity to the climate discussion.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
1h

Economic impact of energy consumption change

caused by global warming

Peter A. Lang1 and Kenneth B. Gregory2

Centre for Applied Macroeconomics Analysis, Australian National University, Canberra

27 August 2018

Abstract

If these findings are correct, and if FUND

projections of the non-energy impact sectors are valid, warming would benefit the global

economy up to around 4˚C increase in average global temperature from 1900. If this is

true, the hypothesis is false. In this case, greenhouse gas mitigation policies are

detrimental to the global economy. The analysis and conclusions warrant further

investigation.

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