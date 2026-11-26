For our part we are not complaining about the unusually warm conditions stretching into late November here in Ontario, and if the little boy, aka El Niño, is responsible, then muchas gracias. But the voices of doom have been promising us the biggest super El Niño ever imagined, and indeed claiming it’s upon us with savage impact, which makes us automatically expect a letdown. And right on cue the oceans are cooling. Cliff Mass, on his Weather Blog, provides an update to a post of his on which we reported back in October that showed the El Niño index peaking early and transitioning to neutral conditions ahead of schedule. In a new update he shows that the north Pacific ocean is now cooling rapidly, and at the current rate of temperature decline the tropical El Niño zone will no longer qualify as a “very strong” El Niño by early December. Farewell little boy, we hardly knew ye. But thanks for the brief warm spell.

The temperature map on Mass’ web page looks like this:

You can see the colder-than normal waters off the US and Canadian west coasts, with the cold now stretching out across the Pacific. In the tropics the waters are still warm, but not the flaming hot warm tongue normally expected with an El Niño, let alone a supercalifragistic one, or whatever adjective they are using.

According to Mass the cause, or culprit if you’re an alarmist, is a series of low pressure zones off the Pacific coast that churned up intense winds and caused ocean layers to turn over, bringing cold water up from below.

Now to be clear, at present the tropical Pacific in the El Nino zone is still more than 2C above normal, which is in the “very strong” El Nino category. But it’s turned the corner and is falling fast:

Mass expects that the combination of a strong early El Nino and a rapid tapering will do wonders for snowpack and reservoir levels in the western US, which could use the help after years of inadequate rainfall. We will watch with interest and hope that he is correct (and wait in vain for alarmists to say climate change has brought something good). In the meantime, most of the forecasts we have seen project a very mild winter across Canada, so we’re stocking up on firewood, driveway salt and extra blankets.