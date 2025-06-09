Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EvanP's avatar
EvanP
Jun 10Edited

Sweet nonsense indeed. I wish I could get paid for making stuff like this up. I'm sure I'd be good at it. Unfortunate that I sometimes find it hard enough to sleep even with with a (mostly) clear conscience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Robson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture