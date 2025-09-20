Where's the fire?
We mentioned last week the media obsession with a non-existent increase in wildfires, or of many other weather phenomena including hurricanes. And indeed Bloomberg Green hollers “Fire” in a crowded media theatre. Under the headline “How Europe Lost an Area the Size of Cyprus to Wildfires This Year” which had most readers immediately thinking “Isn’t Cypr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.