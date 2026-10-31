Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
35m

If I may borrow from Mark Twain. “There are lies, damn lies, and statistics, and even worse, politics “. As an Alaskan who just voted for the real Dan Sullivan, despite the Democrats best efforts, I value truth and integrity. Apparently a lot of Democrats do not agree with me.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
3h

If wind and solar are so “competitive”, why are they still subsidized? Actually, the subsidies are “feed-in tariffs”, but unlike Orange Man Bad’s tariffs, these tariffs are lovely and desirable (especially if you’re the subsidy miner on the receiving end), and besides, at between 14 and 19 cents per kWH for wind and 40-50 cents per kWH for solar, they’re a mere bagatelle. For comparison, Ontario’s old Lampton coal-fired plant, shut down to save the planet, provided 850MW of baseload electricity at about 3 cents a kWH. But no worries, because the Ontario government borrows more money every year to give you a partial rebate on those artificially high electric bills, so that it can pretend that green electricity is “competitive” even as it continues to destabilize the grid by adding more expensive intermittent wind and solar power.

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