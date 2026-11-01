Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
9hEdited

If climate change can be both a process and an outcome -that is, that climate change can cause climate change-does it not make sense that a fire season can be growing both longer and more complex even if there is no evidence that supports the assertion?

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Brian Sargent's avatar
Brian Sargent
13m

You forgot to mention that lodge pike pine and

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