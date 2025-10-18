What you see is what you get... unfortunately
There’s something insulting about being governed by fools. Especially misgoverned. It’s OK if everything’s going pretty well though it feels more like dumb luck than the statespersons you think you deserve. But when you’re being oppressed or steered into disaster by clueless third-raters, it adds insult to injury. (It is, parenthetically, one reason peo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.