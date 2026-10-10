Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Gordon McLean's avatar
Gordon McLean
Oct 10

This is a very important essay. The lack of curiosity and willful ignorance exhibited by the media, governments and the ENGO's is hard to believe.

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
Oct 11

My father visited the Soviet Union in 1974.

He was part of the nascent “Canadian Hockey Coaching Certification” program.

One day, he slipped away from his handlers, and stepped into a Soviet grocery store.

He was appalled by the limited selection, and the condition of the meat and produce. I recall him saying “All they had were groceries a Western housewife would find unacceptable.”

So, as an eleven-year-old, I had a better understanding of the inherent weakness of the Soviet Union, than did our media, and many of our most esteemed economic and social pundits.

John Kenneth Galbraith was wrong about far more than he was right, but he wrote and spoke so elegantly and cleverly that it didn’t matter.

This is a fabulous collection of thoughts, musings, arguments and good natured humour; as indoctrination replaces thinking and learning, so too does compliance replace debate and discussion.

Well done, John.

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