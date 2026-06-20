Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Thorne Sutherland's avatar
Thorne Sutherland
5h

It is a good thing that the media is subsidized by the government, otherwise the general population might make some assumptions and make a connection between 'doubling the capacity of our electrical grid' and 'artificial intelligence scaling at speed'. Since there is no reporting of how the two are interconnected, one has to assume that all of the investigative journalists employed in our media have done their due diligence and found there is nothing to report.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
3h

Carney clearly knows how to speak buzzwords and hyperbole which connect together to form complete gibberish. He doesn’t have a clue about physics and engineering. Study California, Germany, and the UK to get a vision of the “new Canada”. Poverty, a lousy grid, and many thousands of lost jobs. A country in serious decline.

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