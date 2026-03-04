From the CO2Science archive: We frequently report good news in this series about the beneficial effects of CO2 on food crops, and on plants that livestock eat, making us optimistic that we shall continue to enjoy our suppers long into the future, the climate breakdown crisis thingy notwithstanding. (And that CO2 also helps some less pleasant plants.) But if you wonder what we will wash all this bounty down with, fear not. From 2001 to 2020 there were 22 studies showing an additional 300 ppm CO2 boosted the growth of grape vines, Vitis vinifera, by an average of 72.5 percent, and one study showing that an additional 600 ppm boosted grape growth by 125 percent. So pop the cork and raise a glass to CO2 which will make our vines prosper, our cups overflow and our hearts glad.