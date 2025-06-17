Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Jun 17

Great quote Got that? Just because the process they insist is happening went into full reverse and they don’t know why is no reason not to claim it isn’t happening. Record ice volumes…we’re all burning up for sure!!! This spells certain doom!!! We’re all going to die!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EvanP's avatar
EvanP
Jun 24

Best quote. "This stuff just writes itself" - and no AI involved. No I either...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Robson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture