We did it
As the retreat from climate alarmism threatens to become a rout, some are repeating the classic advice Senator George Aiken of Vermont did not actually give on the Vietnam War in 1966: “Let’s declare victory and get out.” Most notably the New York Times “Climate Forward” which had the gall to email a link to this chart as “some of our best climate repor…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.