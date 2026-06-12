Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
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“We must see things objectively, as we do a tree; and understand that they exist whether we like them or not. We must not try and turn them into something different by the mere exercise of our own minds, as if we were witches.” G.K. Chesterton

I am also reminded of Mordecai Richler’s demand for “the truth without euphemism”.

Within the recent past, we actually had Members of Parliament and Ministers of the Crown, suggesting that folks who questioned climate changed should be charged.

I still can’t get my head around that fact.

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