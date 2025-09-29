Waves of conformism
Speaking of long-term trends and data, the cool kids or at this point the hot kids are all independently stampeding to attribution science, a form of hocus-pocus that bypasses evidence to get the verdict in question. For instance “Recent Canadian heat waves made much more likely by human-caused climate change” from Environment and Climate Change Canada.…
