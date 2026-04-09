Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson
1h

Resilience is somewhat more broad-based than you give it credit for. Better health, more choices, less frustration will help carry you through a cold (or warm) walk.

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J Holden's avatar
J Holden
1h

So then. Those with enough wealth to have furnaces and air conditioners do better than the poor. Providing they rich don't go outside?

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