Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

Trillions spent to get more expensive power with blackouts looming and carnage of forests and farmlands.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
2d

John, perhaps you could give a recommendation based upon the Bloomberg article. Whatever the heck they are smoking must be really good dope. 🙄

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