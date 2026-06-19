Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Gibson's avatar
Rick Gibson
17h

Thank goodness. My plan is to see them again before they run dry, so I guess I have a few more years to do that! ;-)

Reply
Share
3 replies
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
14hEdited

John, I think you are being a tad overly excited in your use of data.

I own a cottage in the shores of beautiful Lake Huron.

When we purchased the property in 2012, the shoreline was approximately 15 feet from a metal groin that had been installed to mitigate erosion of the bluff.

Then the water crept up and up and up, and the shoreline was right to the sea wall at the bottom of the bluff. The sea wall is also to prevent future erosion.

Then, the shoreline went back out. As it retreated, we became aware of a set of stairs that had been buried beneath the sand for many years.

Then, the water came back up, and removed the stairs altogether.

Now, the water is back out again, and there is plenty of sandy beach and shoreline.

Clearly, concepts like “average” are colonial oppression mechanisms designed to protect carpet baggers & rapacious capitalists executing dominance over our natural resources, all with the help of the FarRight Canadian justice system.

There are no objective truths, John; we have left that nonsense behind. We need to get in touch with our vibes and our individual & collective Karma.

Stories matter; statistics do not.

Climate change will cause the great Arctic ice to melt, the water levels will rise, and, of course, the Great Lakes will disappear. Just because the Great Lakes drain into the Atlantic Ocean, doesn’t mean the rising sea levels will affect the lake levels. It makes perfect sense if you just try a little harder to use your imagination.

I have stopped using ice in my bourbon, so I am clearly doing my part.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture