Update on the vanishing Great Lakes
Six years ago (can it be that long?) we made a video about the Great Lakes water scare. It was the sort of video we have fun with. Start with a parade of alarmist headlines in which experts warn of a coming calamity, namely that global warming will cause water levels in the Great Lakes to go down. Then when water levels soar, find an expert who blames that too on global warming. Waak waak waak, lather rinse repeat. As we pointed out in the video, water levels in the Great Lakes have, in fact, been measured for a long time, with records back to 1918 easily available online, and they show a lot of variability but no long-term trend. But that was before the climate crisis breakdown emergency thingy so we decided to see what’s new. And indeed water levels have gone down since 2019: they have returned to the long-term historical average. Waak waak waak.
The charts show water levels in each Great Lake from 1960 to the present. In 2019 water levels had soared. Since then they have plummeted to... the long-term average. In these charts the horizontal orange line shows the 1918 to 2025 average. As you can see water levels today are just under the line:
It is clear from these charts that the Great Lakes go up, then down, then down, then up, and so on. Currently they are right around the long-term average. They will probably go down for a few years, just long enough for experts to declare a climate crisis and warn us that soon the lakes will be all gone. And when that day comes, stand back because the Great Lakes water levels will soar once again. And so will the rhetoric about it being proof positive of a man-made climate crisis only morons and paid liars could dispute.
Waak waak waak.
Thank goodness. My plan is to see them again before they run dry, so I guess I have a few more years to do that! ;-)
John, I think you are being a tad overly excited in your use of data.
I own a cottage in the shores of beautiful Lake Huron.
When we purchased the property in 2012, the shoreline was approximately 15 feet from a metal groin that had been installed to mitigate erosion of the bluff.
Then the water crept up and up and up, and the shoreline was right to the sea wall at the bottom of the bluff. The sea wall is also to prevent future erosion.
Then, the shoreline went back out. As it retreated, we became aware of a set of stairs that had been buried beneath the sand for many years.
Then, the water came back up, and removed the stairs altogether.
Now, the water is back out again, and there is plenty of sandy beach and shoreline.
Clearly, concepts like “average” are colonial oppression mechanisms designed to protect carpet baggers & rapacious capitalists executing dominance over our natural resources, all with the help of the FarRight Canadian justice system.
There are no objective truths, John; we have left that nonsense behind. We need to get in touch with our vibes and our individual & collective Karma.
Stories matter; statistics do not.
Climate change will cause the great Arctic ice to melt, the water levels will rise, and, of course, the Great Lakes will disappear. Just because the Great Lakes drain into the Atlantic Ocean, doesn’t mean the rising sea levels will affect the lake levels. It makes perfect sense if you just try a little harder to use your imagination.
I have stopped using ice in my bourbon, so I am clearly doing my part.