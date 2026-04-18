Robson on Climate Nonsense

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John Robson
5h

Thanks. As long as people keep sharing our work, and supporting it, we'll keep beating that drum.

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
6h

Keep beating the drum ProfJohn. You speak the truth and the truth will set us free, from these users, eventually.... Thank you John!

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