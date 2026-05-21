Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Bruce Thielen
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The worldweatherattribution.org is the organization claiming to use climate models to tell us in precise percentages within hours after each storm, how much the storm was amplified by “climate change”, as if the long term change in weather “climate change” could actually affect the weather.

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