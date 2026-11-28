As we often say, the rule in the media is that all effects of greenhouse gases are bad. Now you might think that preventing in ice age, if such were to happen, would be acknowledged as an exception. Until you see the headline “We may have just prevented a new ice age – but it’s not a good thing” which was not a parody about the experts who say. Rather, to the zealot with a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Thus from Metro and echoed by MSN, “Humans ‘overpowered’ the Earth, expert says”. Whereas the real story is “climate dogma ‘overpowered’ human brains”. At least according to the CDN that says. The whole story demonstrates the existence of long, mighty natural cycles in temperature and their view is that because these are continuing to operate pretty much the way they always have it’s proof that we have wrecked everything. And worst of all, mile-thick glaciers aren’t about to roll over us and destroy everything in their path. Boo us.

The story starts oddly with:

“We all know the Earth is heating up. We even used to call this phenomenon, now known as climate change, ‘global warming’.”

We say oddly not because of the assertion that everyone thinks what they think. Because they mention this strange twist in terminology without explaining it let alone justifying it. Instead they then leap back in time nearly a billion years, and in logic a similar distance:

“Yet 720,000,000 years ago, the blue marble was a cosmic-sized snowball as it was engulfed in an ice age. Glaciations – the formation of sprawling glaciers and ice sheets – can cause mass extinctions. Now a study published in Science suggests humans may have halted the planet’s next major cold spell by burning fossil fuels.”

Yeah. Unless we didn’t. And if we did, boo us! Yay mass extinction!

“But while that might sound like a positive, experts tell Metro that it’s really not a good thing.”

Experts who live in warm safe houses on a planet mercifully experiencing an interglacial in the latest ice age, the Pleistocene, or their homes would be buried in ice miles thick.

Now here let us find a glimmer of cheer in the gloom. The piece actually does tackle the common misuse of “ice age” to mean “glaciation” and quotes the author of this new study, Nicolás Young, setting the record straight (OK, the lead author among the usual modern scientific horde of 11):

‘Over the last 2,600,000 years, Earth has cycled in and out of glaciations,’ the geochemist at Columbia’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory says. ‘The issue is that people, including scientists – and I’m also guilty of this – use “glaciation” and “ice age” interchangeably, even though we shouldn’t.’ Put simply, the Earth should be in an ‘interglacial period’, the balmy part that precedes a glacial period, and ultimately an ice age.”

Yes. Should be and is. But here things go off the rails. Evidently:

“Young had a hunch that the Barnes Ice Cap, a bowling pin-shaped glacier in the Arctic wilds of Baffin Island, Canada, was growing larger recently.”

So he went and looked, because if so “it would suggest the planet is cooling”. Quite. It’s currently about 2,300 square miles (the story being British) “but around 20,000 years ago, it was a two-mile-thick ice sheet stretching the Arctic Circle as far south as Illinois.”

Brrrrr, we say. They say mucking about with frozen moss, isotopes in rocks and so on that:

“The ice, they discovered, reached its minimum size about 3,000 years ago before beginning to regrow 1,000 years later.”

Egad. Are we talking the tail end of the Holocene Climatic Optimum then the onset of the Dark Ages Cooling that helped bring down the Roman Empire? Big natural cycles over thousands of years that we humans are almost as powerless to stop as, say, continental drift?

Heck no. Instead, hammering that mental nail:

“Humans have stood in the way of this regrowth, however. During the Industrial Revolution, we began burning fossil fuels to power factories, smelters and steam engines.”

No. Stop. You just said it began to regrow a thousand years after its minimum size 3,000 years ago when Solomon was building his temple rather than James Watt building his steam engine. So it began to regrow around the time Trajan was building his Arch rather than Ford his factory. What happened to the intervening 1,800 years?

Apparently they went down the memory hole.

We actually checked the paper, and its “Editor’s Summary” by yet another person says:

“After shrinking throughout much of the early- and mid-Holocene, the LIS began to grow again around 2000 years ago but then began shrinking once more around 1960. The authors attribute this reversal to anthropogenic greenhouse forcing, evidence that humans caused the termination of the next glaciation.”

So it actually kept growing until 1960. As for “the termination of the next glaciation” don’t pronounce its obituary until it dies. Though to be fair the paper did too, saying it hit its minimum size 3,600 years ago (but what’s half a millennium to journalists?) and that:

“The new LIS [Laurentide Ice Sheet] reached maximum dimensions in ~1960 CE, after which anthropogenic summer warming resulted in a negative mass balance, ice margin recession, and the termination of the next glaciation. The demise of the next glaciation, despite the ongoing decline in summer insolation, illustrates the influence of anomalous greenhouse gas forcing on climate.”

BTW “CE” is a way of avoiding dating things from the birth of Christ (“Anno Domini” or “Year of our Lord”) by dating them from the birth of Christ but pretending not to by using different letters and hoping nobody asks what makes the “Common Era” common.) But we digress.

The paper actually does say that the thing grew dramatically from the MWP through the LIA. Though to be fair to journalists and editors alike, they said so in a way that you need to know what you’re looking for and persevere to find it. Though to be fair to journalists and editors alike and not in a good way, surely they’re meant to if they’re covering this stuff. For instance:

“One possibility is that there was an episode of BIC expansion at ~1450 to 1500 CE, as constrained by seven 14C dates in our transect (Fig. 2), slight ice recession, followed by ice reexpansion in the early 1800s CE. Our two samples at the same location with discordant 14C dates highlight that the BIC margin likely experienced several episodes of retreat and advance. These small fluctuations, however, occurred during a period of overall net ice expansion after ~1000 CE, as required by our 14C kill dates.”

And it also says:

“The PIC [Plateau Ice Caps] dataset also includes distinct clusters of 14C kill dates between ~250 and 450 CE, 850 and 1000 CE, and 1250 and 1450 CE that define additional pulses of regional snowline lowering (18).”

Not even the authors’ own mothers would praise this prose as lucid. But even the editor and journalists’ mothers might ask them how they claimed it just grew relentlessly from the death of Julius Caesar on until the death of John Kennedy. (Particularly given Chart G.)

Instead, since the kill dates are times when it’s colder and killing that moss, it means between 1000 CE and 1250 CE, or AD if you’re not woke, it was warmer and the LIS shrank. Hello Medieval Warm Period. Also there’s cooling after 250 AD, so hello Roman Warm Period before it, and another burst of cooling as one last kick of the Dark Ages Cooling before the MWP arrives. But absolutely not steady growth of the ice sheet for 2000 years as, oh, say, Mann’s hockey stick would have you anticipate.

What they also don’t have is the “demise of the next glaciation”, which nobody can possibly have observed since if it happens it’s in the future; according to the big picture on these cycles the next cooling is due around 2300 to 2400 and the patter of the MWP, LIA and post-Victorian warming still looks like exactly what you’d expect if the next glaciation were slouching toward us on schedule due to… aaaaargh… natural fluctuations.

The paper’s lead author tries to shout it away, with help from the journalists:

“‘In the last few centuries, greenhouse gases and associated temperature rises have overpowered and reversed what should still be long-term cooling,’ says Young.”

But it’s a remarkably ignorant thing for such a person to say. Because if you look at the long cycles from the Holocene Climatic Optimum on to the present day, you discover that they seem to have been on roughly a 1,000 year cycle (with other, longer ones behind them). The Minoan Warm Period of about 1700 to 1000 BC (or BCE if three letters helps you not think about Jesus) was followed by a cooling during the Iron Age, including the sack of Troy. Then came the Roman Warm Period from around 250 BC to 400 AD, ending around the time of St. Augustine (aka the 4th century AD), followed by the Dark Ages cooling through perhaps the 9th century, then the Medieval Warm Period from the 10th until the 14th.

Notice a pattern here? 500 years of warming, 500 of cooling, 500 of warming, 500 of cooling, and gentlemen don’t bother starting your engines. And wait. There’s more. You also get the MWP being followed by the “Little Ice Age” that lasted from the 14th century until the 19th, a half-millennium cooling showing up on cue, again fitting this millennial pattern.

So now one of those IQ test things where you have to continue the pattern. What would happen naturally after, say, 1850, the middle of the 19th century, a thousand years after the start of the Medieval Warm Period and two thousand after the start of the Roman Warm Period?

Right. Good guess. You are disqualified from becoming a climate scientist. Because it’s blindingly obvious that it would start to warm again and it did. What else would it do? And we mean “what else would it do if there were no people” or even if we humans were still staring at the wonders of modern technology in the form of the water mill not the steel mill or the data centre?

Yes. Exactly. It would warm. By at least two degrees. But wait. You get less. And here unlike the experts we are worried for posterity because if you chart the cycle described above you notice that, ominously, each of the coolings has been cooler than its predecessor, especially the Little Ice Age, the coldest it’s been since the last glaciation in whose depths (you know all this, but Prof. Young evidently does not) atmospheric CO2 fell to a horrifying 180 parts per million, just 30 ppm above the level where all C3 photosynthesis plants die including all the trees on Earth.

OK. Call us weird. But if humans really did prevent such conditions returning, or at least delay them, even by accident, it would seem to us good. Who’s to assure us the next glaciation won’t get below 150? The experts who say? We think not.

They can’t even see that current conditions fit precisely with the expected natural spiral downward into another glaciation, possibly as soon as the 24th century. Instead Young prattles:

“The cyclic expansion and contraction of ice sheets has been one of the most reliable patterns in the climate system over the last roughly 2.6million years – and we have suddenly stopped that. This should give us pause.”

Yeah. It should give us pause to ask what temperatures would be like in the rebound from the Little Ice Age if, again, humans had either not invented fire or stopped with windmills 1.0, the kind with wood-and-cloth sails not carbon fibre and epoxy. Seriously. No alarmist should be permitted to say anything about how much humans have warmed the planet unless they will put forward at least an estimate of how much of the 1.5C warming they detect (to however many decimal places) since 1850 would have happened without the dreaded “greenhouse gases”. Don’t let them. Don’t be rude. But insist they give you a number and explain why they think it. And if they say no, there would have been no rebound from the Little Ice Age unlike every other cooling since the last glaciation, tell them to take their model back to the shop for urgent repairs.

Especially as another expert who says in the piece points out that the timing of glaciations is widely believed to be driven by irregularities in Earth’s orbit including how far the planet is from the sun and at what season. Which nobody believes we have changed or could. And to her credit she observes that the study “is interesting; it’s a big, exciting conclusion, from evidence from one small ice cap.” A nice way of saying is that thing a mountain or just a molehill.

We say it’s not evidence at all. What temperature has done since 1850, and what glaciers have done in response to it, is precisely exactly what you’d anticipate if there’d be no human influence at all. And the continuation of natural patterns is not proof of unnatural disruption but of its absence.