Climate Home News (back in February) wrote “If anything can inspire world leaders to agree on a roadmap away from fossil fuels, it’s a trip to a vanishing Pacific island or two.” Notwithstanding the need to use fossil fuels to get there. “That’s the hope behind the plan to host three climate events in different Pacific nations in the months leading up to COP31.” Alas hope fizzles before the plan is even finalized. “Whether heads of government will actually make the long trip to these meetings remains to be seen though. Many don’t attend COP itself, so getting them to a pre-COP summit will be a tough sell and a test of how high climate change is on their priority list.” Or a test of whether they really think Pacific island nations are vanishing… though of course if they think they are they will be reluctant to try to land a large jet airplane on one, and if they don’t think they are they will be reluctant to create an awkward photo op of a bunch of panicky people standing on dry land and calling it ocean. If they want to pay us to go, though, we will, and take pictures.

It’s all CO2 all the time even when it’s not. Many people are expecting a particularly strong El Niño in the next couple of years and that phase of the Southern Oscillation in Pacific ocean currents is typically associated with temporary warming. But of course climate science doesn’t work like normal science, so a warming blip not caused by CO2, or people, is taken as more proof of a man-made climate crisis.

Speaking of it being all CO2 all the time even when it’s not, the Canadian government just claimed that “Wild Pacific salmon are central to the cultural, social, and economic fabric of British Columbia and Yukon. They are a lifeforce for ecosystems, a foundation for coastal and inland communities, and a species of deep significance to Indigenous Peoples. Yet wild Pacific salmon face increasing pressures from climate change, habitat loss, pollution, and compounding cumulative effects.” And once you wade through the woke sludge, if you can stand to, ask yourself this question: Of course they put “increasing pressures from climate change” first without either attempting to catalogue them or explain how a statistical description of weather can put “pressure” on anything, but once you’ve tallied up the impacts of habitat loss, pollution and “compounding cumulative effects”, whatever that phrase purports to mean, what’s left for “climate change” to do to these poor fish?

There is no energy transition. Which makes it strange that people talk so much about it. But as Chris Martz observes, with accompanying chart of world energy usage by source from 1800 to 2023, “There is only global energy addition”. Thus despite the fossil fuel revolution starting around 1850, “traditional biomass” furnishes roughly as much energy today as during the Crimean War. Coal, which initially dominated fossil fuel use, only being displaced by oil after 1960, provides far more total energy today than during the Korean War. And oil, despite the rise of natural gas after about 1980, provides far more total energy today than during the Yom Kippur War. And while renewables are showing growth, exaggerated by government enthusiasm not market demand, they’re not even displacing wood never mind petrochemicals. They just aren’t.

If you can’t wait for COP31, which we can, fear not. According to Climate Home News, “As global CO2 emissions continue to rise and international conflicts cause some of the worst oil and gas shocks in recent history, a group of countries are heading to the First Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels in Santa Marta, Colombia, to discuss reducing their dependence on fossil fuels.” The first such conference? Or just the first one in Santa Marta? Ha ha but seriously folks. The first one with that name. Because if the previous COPs, all 30 of them, weren’t about reducing their dependence on fossil fuels because of rising emissions and their supposed impacts on temperature and weather, what the heck were they for? To get together at someone else’s expense somewhere nice and virtue-signal? Oh um heh heh that is to say…