Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
12h

And we thought Australia was the stupidest country.

Net zero. Trillions spent to get more expensive and less reliable power with devastating environmental impact.

The most disastrous public policy blunder ever.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES

https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Germany and Britain bet the farm on wind power, especially offshore wind, and they are losing because they didn’t check the wind supply.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

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