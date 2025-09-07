Tidbits
Scorch watch: as fall closes in, we forecast fewer uses of “scorch” and “soar” in weather reports for about nine months until summer surprises journalists by returning. But The Weather Network is hanging in there with “B.C. and Alberta roast in late-August heat as records fall, relief out of reach”. And no, they didn’t find a synonym; the piece says “Th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.