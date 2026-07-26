Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
6h

Capitalism has extended the lives of folks so completely and dramatically that even the notion that we are at greater harm than in previous years, is entirely preposterous.

Who dreams up this patently absurd craziness?

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