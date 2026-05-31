In a feature “How to flood-proof cities” Bloomberg Green leads off with “The planet is warming faster than ever, and as it does, extreme weather is intensifying.” But no. That “faster than ever” is fatuous given, to take just one example, the pace of warming at the end of the Younger Dryas roughly 11,700 years ago, when temperatures leaped upward by at least 3˚C and possibly as much as 10˚C in a few decades. It’s not a state secret or buried in the appendices of the theory of special relativity. It’s known to anyone who bothers to check. And extreme weather including flooding is not “intensifying”, whether by this term the writer thinks she means becoming more common, more powerful or both. It is a worrying sign of the state of public debate, and not only here, that such assertions are no longer backed even by weak evidence. They are simply shouted over and over.

The Memorandum of Verbiage limps on. The Canadian federal and Alberta provincial governments have agreed to agree on the disagreements about their agreement to raise the industrial carbon tax now in return for a pipeline never. As Western Standard notes, “During a panel discussion at the third annual Energy Connections Canada conference in Calgary, oil and gas industry leaders said the recently announced energy agreement between Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith was a positive signal but still warned major economic and regulatory barriers remain in the way of a new crude oil pipeline being built.” The trouble is, Carney is all signal and no action and, crucially, doesn’t know it’s bad. And what is Premier Smith’s excuse for raising an actual tax in return for a signaled pipeline?

If you’re curious how this kind of thing works, the Prime Minister just boasted that “In six months, Canada’s new government has referred 22 projects and transformative strategies to the MPO worth over $126 billion in investment, including Nouveau Monde Graphite’s (NMG) Matawinie Mine in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec. Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that construction is starting on this transformative project just six months after its referral to the Major Projects Office.” What he didn’t mention is that it’s still sitting in the MPO inbox. Oh, or that construction actually started in 2021. Mind you the government has apparently managed to shovel at least half a billion dollars (“a $459 million financing package from Export Development Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank… builds on a $113 million strategic commitment from the Canada Growth Fund (CGF), following the CGF’s previous $35.6 million commitment announced in December 2024” whee cackle free money for all) into this particular money pit. Which seems a lot to pay for a press release.

According to that same Carney ministry of free money, “The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation. To that end, MP Chris Malette, joined by Mayor Steve Ferguson, announced a federal investment of more than $20 million in the Wellington Extended Aeration Wastewater Treatment Plant in Prince Edward County, through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.” In a May 21, 2026 press release from “Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada”. So yes, we really have a ministry of Communities – “Lonesome No More!“. And it really sells a sewage plant as climate adaptation since obviously until they came along people just dumped it right into the river. And because the point of the upgrade is to let the community get bigger and thus release more GHGs and… uh… hang on…