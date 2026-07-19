Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Harry's avatar
Harry
9h

Um, A23 was an iceberg that broke off the Filchner Ice Sheet, which FLOATS on the Weddell Sea. Since it was already floating, it had already displaced its weight in water and thus would have absolutely zero effect on global sea level. If you put ice cubes in a glass and then fill it with water, the water level does not rise further as the ice melts. Apparently this is a difficult concept for greenists to grasp. Now, if the Antarctic Ice Cap suddenly slid off the continent into the ocean, that would raise sea levels, but the odds of that happening are slim and none.

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Colette Prefontaine's avatar
Colette Prefontaine
11h

It’s rich that they use World migratory bird day to extol the need to tackle climate change ( as if they had any real hope of changing a planets climate), as it’s the same tactic they use to push wind power and the bird blenders that kill those very same birds in the hundreds of thousands. 🫣

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