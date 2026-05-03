Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
5h

Canadians are asleep at least those who voted for the Liberals. We need the carbon tax completely removed. There will be no measureable change to the climate. His promise to get things done only applies to green related projects. Fossil fuels are used for many important products plastics being one of them.

Canada could be supplying the world if this nonsense were stopped.

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