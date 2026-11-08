Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Harry's avatar
Harry
2h

I note that Mitsubishi makes heat pumps rated for Canadian winters by the simple expedient of adding an electric heating element to the air handling unit for those extra cold days. Kinda like the way wind power became “competitive” by adding a gas-fired backup generator.

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Victorine Warner's avatar
Victorine Warner
3h

These climate crazies! So glad there's so much to laugh at these days with all the fools running around yelling that the sky is falling. Thank you Professor. You are a light in my day and I'm not in a tunnel. One day they'll all see the light too!

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