Propaganda is taking its toll. Blacklock’s Reporter informs us that “More than a third of Canadians are ‘feeling hopeless’ about climate change, especially young people, says in-house research by the Department of Environment. Canadians over 55 expressed less alarm.” So they’re convinced there’s a crisis and that it’s too late, both of which are reasonable conclusions from what alarmists say. But then comes the all-in-the-mind twist: “Asked, ‘What were the direct impacts of the most recent climate-related event that occurred in your community on you?’ responses included ‘physical health problems’ (19 percent), ‘mental health problems’ (10 percent) and ‘I felt isolated with no one to rely on’ (6 percent).” Not a tornado blew off my roof or a wildfire burned down my street. I felt bad and was depressed and lonely because I was told I was doomed while sitting in my comfortable home wondering what to order for dinner.

Even journalists know warm weather is nice as long as the topic isn’t climate. Thus the “digital editor” at the Ottawa Citizen (and no, we don’t know which of their editors still use paper dummies and hot lead) emailed “I took some days off last week thinking I’d catch a bit of spring. What I got was a cold and soggy stretch suited to museum visits and bookstore browsing.” Thus admitting not only that she wishes it were warm, but that spring in Ontario has not lived up to the HottestYearEverTM billing.

Even so, the return of summer such as it is makes another kind of climate story utterly predictable. And what’s the buzz here? Why, “Hot Nights and Hungry Mosquitoes: Our Scary Warm World”. Bloomberg Green (but we repeat ourselves) whines “Everyone hates mosquitoes. And it’s hard to think of a better symbol for the complicated, costly and common disruptions climate change is adding to daily life. As global warming raises temperatures, these nasty critters are finding more suitable habitats worldwide, allowing them to feed, reproduce and bite.” To which we retort “Quick Henry the Flit!” Because we grew up in the supposedly blissful pre-global-heating-climate-breakdown thingy in Ontario, part of a cool country that stretches to the North Pole. And back in our halcyon days the mosquitoes were a torment beyond compare; one foolish night camping tent-free in the early 1970s left a visitor with, we calculated, 700 bites. But on climate you can say just anything.

From the wake us when it reaches your knees department, CNN blares “The world’s ice sheets just got a dire prognosis, and coastlines are going to pay the price”. Oh, not Thwaites again. Not this time: Just the entire Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets, because “The world’s ice sheets are on course for runaway melting, leading to multiple feet of sea level rise and “catastrophic” migration away from coastlines, even if the world pulls off the miraculous and keeps global warming to within 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to new research.” Waaaa waaaa waaaa we’re all going to die. Especially as “the world is currently on track for up to 2.9 degrees of warming by 2100” and “Even if the world sustains today’s level of warming, at 1.2 degrees, it could still trigger rapid ice sheet retreat and catastrophic sea level rise, the scientists found.” Hey. 1.2? Didn’t you all say we’d hit 1.5 and it was the end except not and 2 would be? P.S. They run a terrifying chart of sea level rise that shows absolute levels lower than a year ago, for all of you the-rate-just-quadrupled fanatics.

Excuses, excuses. Ottawa Hydro emails one of us that “Climate change will continue to present extreme weather events in our city and increase stress on our critical infrastructure systems.” Which isn’t just the revolt of the elites continuing. It’s also them testing out alibis for not being very good at restoring service after a storm.

Give us a break. The Independent, again via MSN, tells us “Scientists warn 1,000-foot ‘mega-tsunami’ could wipe part of America off the map”. Yes. Duh. Just as a giant meteor could annihilate New England and, based on the Chicxulub precedent, kill everyone. And if Godzilla attacks your city it will be bad. Which we guess makes for good clickbait even if technically he’s not likely to. But here’s the really annoying part: the actual article contains 43 references to climate, which does not cause tsunamis or the earthquakes they rode in on. Of those, 23 are “climate-driven sea-level rise” which will apparently make a 1,000-foot mega-tsunami worse because then it will be 1,000 feet three inches or something. They also claim there’s a 15% chance of a >M8 earthquake (which infuriatingly they do not define) but obviously very big although they seem to happen about once a year without causing a 1,000-foot tsunami so just shut up.