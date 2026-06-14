Scientific American laments “What if we never find dark matter? Dark matter has turned out to be more elusive than physicists had hoped”. And yes, like Einstein’s “cosmological constant“, the claim that most of the matter in the universe isn’t really there sounds to the naïve like a kluge to save a theory at the expense of mere data. Indeed, here “we are starting to grapple with the sobering idea that we may never nail down the nature of dark matter at all.” But if the science is so unsettled here, as in so many places, might it be time to admit that it’s not rock-solid on climate either? Einstein later called the cosmological constant his “biggest blunder”. Maybe that kind of humble admission would be in order here too.

Apparently costs are a difficult concept. Heatmap hails a bipartisan bill (2nd item in the newsletter) to expedite the latest magic technology, geothermal, sponsored by that sage expert in economics Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez. Who chortles that “My bill allows the Bureau of Land Management the flexibility to recoup application and inspection costs from energy companies. This flexibility would expedite geothermal projects without undermining community input or environmental protections.” Uh, that’d be we’ll let the government make it even more expensive just to ask for permission to develop it, and it will speed up the process. Another reason to dislike bipartisanship, where instead of fighting one another to win the allegiance of voters the parties win one another’s allegiance to fight voters.

From the “none so blind” file, Adam Radwansky in the Toronto Star praises the emperor’s new clothes, saying “Ontario’s electricity bills are set to shoot up. But Mark Carney has a big idea that might keep them in check”. Oh really? And what’s this idea? Stop tilting at windmills? Deregulate? Bring in full-cost pricing and transparency on power bills? Heck no. it’s more of the same but more so. First, they’re going nuts on electrifying everything. And second, here goes the pea: “there’s now an effort underway in federal Energy Minister Tim Hodgson’s department to have the concept for a new financing model ready by next fall’s budget.” And it’s to borrow endlessly and pretend the bill will never arrive. Evidently the “industry association Electricity Canada… was arguing for months before the strategy’s release that traditional financing models, won’t suffice for the coming build-out.” Uh, traditional financing models like actually having the money? Yup. So see “Normally, provinces tend to spread out those costs by amortizing them over 30 or 40 years. The argument is that the amortization period should really be more like 70 or 80 years, better reflecting how long the infrastructure could operate, and spreading the debt burden to people who won’t even be born until later this century.” And how does this reduce borrowing costs instead of just hiding them and cross-subsidizing? Silence, peasant!

Again Heatmap, and no we’re not picking on them they were picking on themselves of late, frets that “Affordability Politics Took On New York’s Climate Law – and Won” in promoting a podcast discussion of “how New York has changed its targets, why it has altered its approach to natural gas, and whether state-level climate goals can survive an age of affordability politics.” But but but… if renewables are cheaper, why wouldn’t climate goals flourish, never mind survive, in an “age of affordability politics”? Gosh. Uh… let us think… cheaper means more affordable so…

Let it not be presumed that the green zealots are incapable of carrying out any part of their agenda. They’re good at getting rid of energy that works. It’s just replacing it that’s turning out to be harder than expected. Thus out of Australia we get a triumphant story that “ABL Gears Up on Australia’s Largest Decommissioning Campaign” which, in case it’s one of those “Johnson hurls D-backs to AL flag” headlines comprehensible only to insiders, Esso has hired “Energy and marine consultancy ABL” to help it get rid of a bunch of offshore oil and gas platforms. “In total, assets comprise approximately 400 wells, six subsea facilities, and more than 800 kilometers of subsea pipelines, and 19 platforms. After delivering energy to Australia for over 50 years, Esso is planning to undertake the first Bass Strait decommissioning campaign. With approximately 60,000 tonnes of offshore structures to be removed and a target to recycle over 95 percent of materials, the project represents a major milestone for Australia’s decommissioning and circular economy ambitions.” As for its actually-having-energy ambitions, um yes well…