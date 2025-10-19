Tidbits
We recently deplored the ignorance of journalists trusted to write on science without knowing, apparently, that plants absorb carbon. So how about the ignorance, or whatever it is, of journalists who think they no longer do so? We refer to the BBC, which seems entirely credulous about the UN and unwilling to believe biology. It said last fall, an alert …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.