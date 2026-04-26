Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
2h

Great work, John.

The astonishing effort expended to continue , sustain, and support this massive rent-seeking grift is the real energy source we need to learn to tap.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture