So how’s that green transition working for you? Oh. Not so good? For instance from way down south we hear that “The initial cost of producing green hydrogen from Australia’s two largest projects will be more than four times the price of rival energy sources, posing a fresh setback for Labor’s bid to deliver a major new export ­industry by 2030 and meet net-zero goals.” And you told us you had it all figured out.

An alert reader informs us that when he posted a criticism of climate orthodoxy, the ever-sanctimonious Katherine Hayhoe lashed out that “This comment below, that I reported today, contained 7 well-documented disinformation talking points, from ‘CO2 is plant food’ to ‘climate change has nothing to do with wildfires.’” And then, as if it were a boast not proof of petulance (and lack of Christian charity despite clobbering people with her faith at every opportunity), “Over the last decade, I’ve reported hundreds of comments and posts. I am not aware of a single one that was found to go against LinkedIn’s policies” though ironically she once got flagged for it. Moreover “I have been such a squeaky wheel that, a few years ago, LinkedIn assigned someone to reach out to me to talk to me about this problem: but after we’d exchanged a few messages, I was notified that she no longer worked at LinkedIn.” She doesn’t argue or even ignore; she actively persecutes and brags of it. We did not expect the Climate Inquisition. OK, we did.

From “the theory that explains everything” file, Chris Martz puts a Guardian story from July 4 2022 saying “Spain and Portugal suffering driest climate for 1,200 years, research shows” right next to one from Nov. 2 2024 saying “Spain’s apocalyptic floods show two undeniable truths: the climate crisis is getting worse and Big Oil is killing us”. Or maybe stupidity is.

Once more with the coming icy apocalypse: “The UK could be plunged into a deep freeze with temperatures dropping as low as -30°C if climate change triggers a Gulf Stream collapse, experts have warned.” Warming causes cooling, see? But on climate you can say just anything. Including from MSN that “Researchers warn that a continued slowdown could lead to harsher winters in Western Europe and more heatwaves on the US East Coast. Recent studies, such as the 2023 IPCC report, highlight this phenomenon as a red flag for broader climate instability.” Or just evidence that it’s always been there but we don’t really understand it. Booooring.

We told you so: Another Canary Media story on a collapse in the alternative energy industry, this time two residential solar firms in California, underlining that the “green energy transition” was always a creature of subsidies not an unstoppable economic trend. Indeed, they quote an “analyst” about a difficult market environment then mention the threat of ending lavish subsidies. Which isn’t “market”, it’s “government”.

From the red green show, Reuters “Sustainable Switch” emails boo Trump over crackdowns on rioting in Los Angeles. See “some residents and business owners of Little Tokyo, a neighborhood hit hardest by the unrest, say ‘no thanks’ Mr President. It’s not just LA business owners who are concerned with the latest developments in Los Angeles as Trump’s immigration crackdown is also casting a shadow over next year’s FIFA World Cup.” Which has what to do with the environment again? Ah, see, another pro-riot piece from the same source (and no, they still don’t post these newsletters online) explains “The LA protests intersect with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in several ways – particularly through themes of social justice, human rights, equitable treatment, and workers’ rights – all of which are central to the ‘Social’ pillar of ESG and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 10 (reduced inequalities) and SDG 16 (peace, justice and strong institutions).” And a hearty “Viva Fidel!” to you too.

From the red tape show, The Atlantic “Daily Planet” laments Donald Trump’s efforts to cut bureaucracy, in this case the notoriously inefficient FEMA, “after this hurricane season” although (wait for it) “The Atlantic hurricane season lasts from now until November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-normal number of named storms this year. The weather doesn’t stop after that, of course. Fire season overlaps with hurricane season, another time of intense FEMA activity, and in recent years, fires have broken the bounds of any usual seasons…” That the actual hurricane season is unusually, even eerily quiet is of no importance, nor is the fact that wildfires are decreasing, or that bureaucracy is expensive and sluggish. The bright side is “Should any single storm – or, worse, multiple storms – turn into a major disaster this year, the responsibility that state governments might be expected to shoulder in a FEMA-less America could come as a shock to them, and to their constituents.” Woo hoo misery and a rush to big government.