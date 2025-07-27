Tidbits
We are aware that anecdotes are not great evidence. But one of us happened to be driving on a major highway through northern Toronto (Canada’s largest city) a couple of weeks back and got an external temperature reading of 40C. But the official high for that day was just 34. Large amounts of asphalt, cement and engines distort readings. So beware of mon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.