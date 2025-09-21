Tidbits
At last: Blacklock’s Reporter reports “Federal agencies are considering mandatory ‘quick response codes’ on consumer products so Canadians can gauge the climate impact of purchases, according to a Privy Council report. No budget was disclosed.” Because if there’s one thing Canadians have been demanding, it’s a QR code to hector them about their carbon f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.