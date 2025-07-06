High-living rich person with a massive climate conscience Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is getting married again. And nothing says reducing your carbon footprint quite like… what’s this? A massive wedding in Venice with hundreds of your nearest, dearest, richest and most famous people dropping in by private jet or massive diesel yacht, from Oprah Winfrey to Mick Jagger to several Kardashians and, yes, fellow climate-maniacal tycoon Bill Gates. And the Queen of Jordan. But don’t worry. They’re all really, really worried about climate change and agree that you should drive an EV and not fly. Because nobody really wants you at their chichi event anyway.

Following up on last week’s item about the revolutionary discovery that rivers are releasing ancient CO2 that looks like the stuff from fossil fuels, meaning our contribution to the growing atmospheric concentration has been dramatically overstated, we note Matthew Wielicki’s related post for many reasons. Starting with it starting with “As an isotope geochemist, I’ve spent years studying the subtle signatures that reveal Earth’s hidden stories.” Including this one which at its heart concerns 14C, 13C and boring 12C. So at least let’s not hear “You’re not a climate scientist” from people who don’t know what that term even means.

Speaking of climate scientists, Zeke Hausfather muffs an attempted dunk on UHI with “There is a long history of papers showing it’s effect minimal globally (and the world is 70% oceans with no urbanization).” Say, would those be the same oceans with no reliable temperature records until extremely recently, so people like you invent temperatures to fit your theory and call it data? Hausfather then cites a source claiming rural stations show a temperature increase of nearly 2C in the last 40 years, which doesn’t use the awkward term “airport” even once.

Here at CDN we frequently mock the journalistic “experts say” meme and its submeme “scientists say”. And here’s why: it means “liberals say”. As for instance “Repeal of Clean Energy Law Will Mean a Hotter Planet, Scientists Warn” from the New York Times. Or, from AFP on an unrelated topic, “President Donald Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" defence system is a plan that will face mammoth technical and financial hurdles, and could increase global insecurity, experts say.” The same experts who never find a weapons buildup by our adversaries destabilizing, but invariably think ours are, and get rewarded with calls from journalists. The same journalists who never put “experts say” into a headline about a conservative opinion on the rare occasions that they admit such things exist.

From the “unless they don’t” file, Bloomberg cries “Natural Disasters May Be Shaping Babies’ Brains/ Research on Superstorm Sandy suggests climate crises could affect future generations, even if they weren’t yet born.” The problem being stress on the mothers, sorry, “pregnant people”, though it’s hardly worth throwing in that woke term if you blurt out “babies in the womb” instead of “products of conception”, as they do. But in that case, isn’t sowing panic with wildly exaggerated claims about climate child abuse?

Speaking of which, a “Special” in the Globe & Mail asks “The world is burning. Should we tell our kids?” As usual with such tricks, the answer turns out to be no. The author does not tell her 3 and 5 year old the world is on fire, although she wrongly believes that it is, that wildfires are not merely increasing but are consuming the planet. However “So on a recent flight (yes, I know) I told my five-year-old daughter, as gently as I could, about the plane’s effects on the Earth, how the fuel it burns makes the world hotter and why we limit airline travel. I didn’t talk about the fires – but I explained why we plant trees, why we don’t eat meat and why we drive an electric car.” So when she grows up she can wonder whether to tell her kids about… hypocrisy?