Speaking of the persistent alarmist smear that climate skeptics are only in it for the Benjamins, an all-too-typical X post just demanded of Matthew Wielicki “How do you sleep at night knowing that you are taking money from the fossil fuel industry to try and convince people to a wrong conclusion that will end up causing devastation?” Our sourgrastical reply would have been “on silk sheets” but in a more straightforward vein, as our Green Money Machine series shows, they’re the ones rolling in dough as well as sanctimony.

Oh, and speaking of the alleged demise of the Winter Olympics due to the alleged demise of winter, the Telegraph reportedon Feb. 16 “Big news coming out of Livigno, where a horrendous blizzard has delayed the start of tonight’s freeski big air final.” They were on about the big news concerning some athlete. But we think the big news is that it was snowing so hard they couldn’t hold a scheduled ski event. Again, the demise of winter is a climate-alarmist product that may not be exactly as shown on package.

Also, if you’re in tears over the revocation of the US EPA “endangerment finding” from 2009 that CO2 is an imminent threat to human health, Roger Pielke Jr. probes the bureaucratic weeds including on the vexed question why in thus tagging CO2 for its alleged role in global warming, the Obama EPA didn’t go after H2O, whose role in global and indeed local warming “is not at all controversial.” He actually read the ruling, and its Section IV.A.6.b (we’re already in trouble) pointed to “Volume 10 of the Response to Comments document.” So, he reports, “I dutifully went to Volume 10 of the Response to Comments” which duly referred him to “Section 4(a) of the TSD, and in Volumes 2 and 9 of the Response to Comments document.” Undeterred, if not unamused, “I chased the wild goose. The TSD and Volume 2 are silent on why water vapor was excluded from the Endangerment Finding. I next went to Volume 9, which sent us back full circle, to the Endangerment Finding Section IV.A.6.b where I had started this search… That was fun!” So much for following the science.

If basket-weaving as a college course is too much for you, or immune from criticism in these woke-snowflake times, fear not. Harvard seeks to repair the damage from generations of woke-snowflake activism masquerading as academic excellence with a new major in “Energy, Climate, and Environment” that will focus relentlessly on one side of the issue. As the Washington Free Beacon smirks, “The major is spearheaded by a professor who co-chaired an activist group that pushed Harvard to divest from fossil fuels and demanded that the university ‘Provide funds and staff for faculty engaging in advocacy on climate change in Massachusetts and at the national/international level.’” And surely it doesn’t help to have your “vice provost for climate and sustainability” insist that there’s such “a commitment to making this rigorous” that there will even be “a statistics requirement.” Or even to have such a vice provost. But fear not. It’s no mere major. It’s a “concentration”. Of activists.

You might think it’s just greenwashing when supplicants approach the Canadian government, cap in hand, promising to fix the weather as well as their financial situation. For instance Ottawa gave $580,000 to one lucky firm to “implement new projects aimed at documenting and raising awareness of the benefits of using wood to decarbonize the construction sector”. Not actually to use the wood, you understand. Just to raise awareness and their bank balance and the incumbent party’s electoral chances. But what if they’re serious, at least half-way, and then someone becomes aware that wood comes from trees and trees are plants and plants are built from carbon?

We sense desperation. Bloomberg Green hypes “Ethiopia’s EV revolution” in an email linking to a story that “Ethiopia Is Embracing the EV Revolution and Ditching Fossil Fuel Cars”. We can’t wait for the politician who dares run on a promise to make his or her economy more like Ethiopia’s. Now to be fair things are so bad there, with per capita income around $1,000, that people can’t afford gasoline anyway, and Bloomberg Green claims electricity is “cheap and plentiful” and mostly “renewables in the form of hydropower, solar and wind” including the just-completed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance dam “that would provide a surge of power and lower costs.” So, determined to make their economy more like Ethiopia’s, the government of Ethiopia “implemented a ban on importing fossil fuel-powered vehicles and drastically cut the nation’s high tariffs on electric vehicles.” And now EVs are fully 6%, mostly Chinese, according to government figures no one could question. Just in time for the government to spend money hosting COP32 in 2027.