Robson on Climate Nonsense

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EvanP's avatar
EvanP
10h

Exquisitely funny. And sobering. A great collection (as usual)!

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
9h

The giant apartment complex in NYC is about to bankrupt its tenants with sky high energy costs. We’re all about helping poor people, eh??? Liar, liar, pants on fire!!!

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