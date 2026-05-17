Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
5h

When you begin to realize that it is more important to create the constant fear of climate change as a monster living under your bed, rather than to look under the bed to affirm or disavow, I think it is pretty safe to say we have left the field of scientific discovery, and entered Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.

We are our own beast slouching toward Bethlehem.

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EvanP's avatar
EvanP
7h

Jet-setting scientists and politicians - a sure sign that something is rotten in the state of Denmark!

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