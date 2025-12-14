Tidbits
If only words had meanings. Canadians were promised an “austerity and investment” budget. But now word reaches us via David Clinton that among its pseudo-achievements at COP30, Canada will give $392 million to the International Fund for Agricultural Development. And those are good words. Agricultural is good. Development is good. Who’s against Fund? And…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.