Tidbits
Here at CDN we’re seaing stars over a Scientific American story “Mysterious Illness Decimating Sea Stars Finally Identified” that says “A devastating bacterium has decimated populations of sunflower sea stars, predators that play a crucial role in their environment”. Because back in 2021 we criticized a spate of news stories along the lines of “Climate …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.