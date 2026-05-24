A critical assumption of climate alarmism is that the ecosystem is fragile and we naughty, mighty humans can easily overwhelm it. So we were surprised to hear, at the recent Heartland Institute International Conference on Climate Change, that one single hurricane contains more energy than the US generates in a year. And not just surprised, we were skeptical. So we checked, and, by golly, it’s true and then some. As one website gushed, “any way you slice it, hurricanes release a phenomenal amount of energy. If we start by looking at just the energy generated by the winds, we find that for a typical mature hurricane, we get numbers in the range of 1.5 x 10^12 Watts or 1.3 x 10^17 Joules/day (this is according to the Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory.) This is equivalent to about half of the total electrical generating capacity on the planet! For a single hurricane! But that’s not all, we’re just getting started. A hurricane also releases energy through the formation of clouds and rain (it takes energy to evaporate all that water). If we crunch the numbers for an average hurricane (1.5 cm/day of rain, circle radius of 665 km), we get a gigantic amount of energy: 6.0 x 10^14 Watts or 5.2 x 10^19 Joules/day! This is equivalent to about 200 times the total electrical generating capacity on the planet! NASA says that ‘during its life cycle a hurricane can expend as much energy as 10,000 nuclear bombs!’ And we’re just talking about average hurricanes here, not Katrina.” But sure, a few puffs from a human chimney and all those hurricanes are dancing to our Promethean tune.

Speaking of Heartland, they put out a handy if sometimes startling (even to us) booklet AFFORDABLE, RELIABLE, AND CLEAN/ AN OBJECTIVE SCORECARD TO ASSESS COMPETING ENERGY SOURCES. And anyone can call themselves objective, along the lines that I am principled, you are stubborn and he is ideological. But they do their homework so consider this remarkable set of facts: “It requires approximately 60 square miles of solar panels to generate the same amount of power as a conventional power plant. It requires approximately 320 square miles of wind turbines to do the same… scientists at Harvard University published a peer-reviewed study showing that meeting America’s electricity use solely with wind power would require covering fully one-third of America’s landmass with wind turbines… catastrophic to open spaces, undeveloped lands, and native ecosystems. Moreover, wind and solar power generation are often most-efficient far away from urban centers and frequently require extensive networks of transmission wires to deliver wind and solar power to urban areas. Those networks of transmission wires further degrade and destroy open spaces.” Call it physics, economics or both. It’s true whether you like it or not, and an absolutely critical limitation on the supposed Green Energy Transition.

In its verbose 360 degree turn away from economy-wrecking big-government greenness to um the exact same dang thing, the Canadian government has hit upon a $90-billion high-speed rail project to let privileged central Canadians whoosh from Ottawa to Toronto or Montreal and back. Now many things could be said against this project, from its inherent pointlessness to its environmental destructiveness, assault on private property and the certainty that if undertaken it will cost way more than the advertised $90 billion, take far longer to build than expected, and carry far less traffic once completed if ever. But there’s also the important point, raised by Tristin Hopper in the National Post, that there are many other uses for $90 billion “aside from making it slightly more convenient to take a train between Quebec and Ontario” including, as Canada mysteriously starts importing electricity from the US while boasting of elbowing Americans in the head including on energy, “Canadian engineers are some of the world’s best at building both hydroelectric dams and nuclear power plants, and $90 billion could realistically pepper the country with new power plants.” Or Laurentian vanity megaprojects.