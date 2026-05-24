Robson on Climate Nonsense

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Ashman's avatar
Donald Ashman
3h

Oh, you cantankerous gadfly, you!!

You brought some sauce with you today!!

Well-done, John; keep up the stellar efforts.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Robson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture