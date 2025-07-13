Tidbits
A quick reminder: if you know someone, work with someone or are related to someone who holds an overheated belief that things like floods are getting worse, the CDN archive contains series from Unspun to #Lookitup linking to sober data, including from the IPCC, that refutes such myths.
Clearly at CDN we do not agree with climate alarmists about a great m…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Robson on Climate Nonsense to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.