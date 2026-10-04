It’s only a crime when the other guys do it. The Free Beacon reports that a shadowy Michael Bloomberg-seeded “Impact Center” at NYU that paid people to work in state attorney-generals’ offices pushing climate cases against fossil fuel companies has gone quiet, archiving their website, deleting pages, changing emails and removing references on LinkedIn. Apparently as state and federal investigators closed in the gang high-tailed it out of town. Imagine if climate skeptics were putting up money to place activist staff in government offices who then scrambled to cover their tracks once their activities came to light. It would be an outrage.

From the upside-down world of climate science, MSN peddles a Daily Galaxy item “This Lake in Canada Has Vanished After Thousands of Years, And Scientists Say It’s Not Coming Back” as proof positive of climate change. Specifically “the collapse of the Milne Ice Shelf has shown that even these remote frozen environments are not untouched by recent changes.” Whereas it actually proves the exact opposite. This lake, so remote it appears not to have had a name, was “Canada’s last epishelf lake… a rare ecosystem that existed between freshwater and ocean environments.” Not the only. Not the first. The last. And why was it the last? Because the Canadian Arctic has been gradually defrosting for over 10,000 years, since the end of the last glaciation, with ups and downs. “For the lake to return, the ice shelf would need to rebuild itself and recreate the barrier that once separated freshwater from seawater.” Yeah. As in another glaciation.