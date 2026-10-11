Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Oct 11

I thought coffee production was at all time record highs. I don’t know about pig manure, but male bovine excrement production appears to also be at record highs. 🙄

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GREG HE's avatar
GREG HE
Oct 11

I like it! A great discussion of climate & media spiced with a little latin.

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