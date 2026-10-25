From the Green Red show, “Israel has barred the Green Party leader Zack Polanski from entering the country after members voted to define Zionism as racism in official policy.” And Greta Thunberg is in France helping burn the place down and apologizing for her stinking race: “I am an extremely privileged person. I am a white person from Sweden. I am very much part of this very destructive system that systematically benefits people like me.” And yes, she certainly has benefitted from the very destructive system that carries out the “revolt of the elites” in the name of the wretched of the Earth. But why can’t environmentalists be pro-environment instead of pro-vandalism and maniacally hostile to the only country in the Middle East that has democracy, religious freedom, gay rights and meaningful environmental protection?

So here’s a weird one: in the Great White North we’re Building Canada Strong at a speed, scale and expense not seen in generations, buying Canadian, elbowing Trump in the face and so forth. Just without the actual tedious practical necessities. And yet even the state CBC reports that “LNG Canada will once again use Chinese steel for the ‘specialized fabrication capability’ it says it requires for its $33-billion Phase 2 expansion project in Kitimat, B.C. When the proposed expansion led the list of early projects referred to the new federal Major Projects Office in September 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters these ambitious building projects would be ‘at the heart of our new, comprehensive Buy Canadian policy.’ In fact, LNG Canada will buy more components from the state-owned China Offshore Oil Engineering Co., Ltd. (COOEC), which also manufactured its first two liquified natural gas processing units, known as trains, now in operation.” Oh well, When Carney speaks of our national interest it may not mean what we think it means since the same is true of his use of words like “building” or “speed” or “investment” either.

We got a September 28 fundraising appeal from the editor of The Narwhal, a left-wing Canadian media outfit that receives government funding, saying “There are no rich billionaires directing us on what to cover. There is no hedge fund looking to squeeze out profit by laying off journalists. And there are no investors pushing us to rely on AI. Instead, I report to a board of directors that’s tasked with looking out for the long-term health of The Narwhal. Our guiding vision is simple: to inspire a diverse and growing chorus of people to hold power to account.” OK then. Let’s see you hold the government to account for spreading, and funding, climate panic with unfounded claims such as that the weather is getting worse. Because few things are more distasteful than someone claiming to speak truth to power while siding with the Establishment and calling its critics ugly names.

From the Green Green show, speaking of having all the money, Inside Climate News boasts of now having 40 people in their newsroom. For which, not entirely inappropriately, they credit “readers like you” although readers like us are not in fact their core support constituency. Including financially, as “Our funders include: Alex C. Walker Foundation * Alfred P. Sloan Foundation * Allegany Franciscan Ministries * Broad Reach Foundation * Catharine Hawkins Foundation * Clarence E. Heller Charitable Foundation * Clif Family Foundation * Common Sense Fund * Community Foundation for the Alleghenies * Cornell Douglas Foundation * Curtis & Edith Munson Foundation * Earl and Brenda Shapiro Foundation * EBSCO Community Impact Educational Foundation of America * Felburn Foundation * FJC – A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds * Ford Foundation * Fund for Investigative Journalism * Fund for Nonprofit News * The George B. Storer Foundation * Goldman Sonnenfeldt Foundation * Grantham Foundation * Hearst Foundations * The Heinz Endowments * Henry L. Kimelman Family Foundation * Jacob & Terese Hershey Foundation * Hollywood Foreign Press Association * The Horace W. Goldsmith Foundation * John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation * Jonathan Logan Family Foundation * The Joyce Foundation * Knight Foundation * Leon Lowenstein Foundation * Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation * Living Springs Foundation * Marisla Foundation * The Martin Foundation * The Meadows Foundation * Milkweed Foundation * Morton K. and Jane Blaustein Foundation * Neall Family Charitable Trust * New Hampshire Charitable Foundation * New Jersey Civic Information Consortium * New York Community Trust * New Place Fund * Nicholas B. Ottaway Foundation * Outrider Foundation * Park Foundation * Peace Development Fund * Pisces Foundation * Public Welfare Foundation * Putnam Foundation * Reva and David Logan Foundation * Rhode Island Foundation * Robert Rauschenberg Foundation * Robert Wood Johnson Foundation * Rockefeller Brothers Fund * Rockefeller Family Fund * Ronald W. Naito MD Foundation * Roy A. Hunt Foundation * Scripps Howard Foundation * Silicon Valley Community Foundation * Sprocket Foundation * Tortuga Charitable Foundation * Wallace Global Fund * William B Wiener Jr. Foundation * Zegar Family Foundation”. Gracious. Sixty-seven of them. And names like Ford. Hearst. Heinz. Rockefeller (twice). DiCaprio. Plus the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Must be nice.

Oh, and here’s a rare bloom: National Geographic describes “The Stunningly Beautiful Quest to Save the World’s Rarest Orchids” with appropriate photos, and warns that “With habitat loss and black-market trade threatening extinction for an estimated half of the world’s 30,000 known orchid species” and then gets through the entire article without once mentioning climate. To which one might say “Duh” since orchids are hot-place beauties and if the world warms they’ll have more habitat not less. But such clarity is rare in the rarified world of climate panic.