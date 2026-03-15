Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
10h

Electric airplanes…brilliant! Why didn’t I think of that? Bankrupt, you say??? Oh..,.. 🙄😂😋

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Peter Floyd's avatar
Peter Floyd
10h

But John, everyone knows that the world is flat!

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