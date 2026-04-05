Robson on Climate Nonsense

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Patrick McGuire
13h

Your posts are always good for a chuckle. There is no shortage of overt stupidity to poke fun at. I like the one on changing the Earth’s rotation speed. Stupidity squared!

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